NORMAL — Ronald "Ron" L. Long, 71 of Normal, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 12:42 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.

Ron was born November 21, 1949, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Gordon and Ellen (Schultz) Long. He married Karen Watson on April 23, 1976, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Ellen Long; three children: Ronald "Ron" (Jeffrey) Long, Jr., Andrew "Andy" Long and Kristin Long; one grandson, Braxton Hart; and one brother, William "Bill" (Teresa) Long.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, and one infant daughter, Stacey.

Ron worked with the Water Department for the City of Bloomington; and bartended at various Bloomington-Normal locations.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

