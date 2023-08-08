Feb. 20, 1946 - Aug. 3, 2023

NORMAL — Ronald Ray Heiniger, 77, of Normal, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Ron was born on February 20, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to Arthur and Verena (Moser) Heiniger. He married Kayleen Rumbold on July 30, 1967 in Morton, IL.

Ron is survived by his wife, Kayleen of Normal, IL; three sons: Mark (Wendy) Heiniger of Carlock, IL, Brett (Jen) Heiniger of Normal, IL and Todd (Joan) Heiniger of Songkhla, Thailand; nine grandchildren: Brandon, Bryce, Amber, Ethne, Catie, Riley, Gavin, Amie, and Judson (JJ); and two brothers: Larry (Bonnie) Heiniger of Morton and Jim (Kathy) Heiniger of Orlando, FL.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Austin Heiniger.

Ron worked for Nussbaum Trucking, Inc. for 28 years as a Data Processing Manager. He then worked for 20 years in facility maintenance for his church, working until the week before his passing.

He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal, where he served as a Minister for 39 years, including 10 years as a Deacon.

Ron was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of integrity with a servant's heart, and trusted in the promises of God through Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that he is with the Lord.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.

Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal or to the Midwest Food Bank.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.