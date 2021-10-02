BLOOMINGTON — Ronald R. Masiewicz, 74 of Bloomington, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Ron was born March 12, 1947, in Melrose Park, the son of Anton and Julia Jamros Masiewicz. He married Penelope A. "Penny" Wilkin on December 12, 1966 in Chicago, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by three children: Christopher Masiewicz of Wilmette, Theresa (Kevin) Ahlgrim of Bloomington and Dawn (Aaron) Hanslow of Bellflower; three grandchildren: Sam Ryan and Allie and Anna Ahlgrim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Larry Masiewicz.

Ron graduated from Chicago State University. He retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service and numerous duties, including mail carrier, maintenance and safety training. He also had a teaching degree and worked as a substitute teacher for many years.

Ron was a free spirit who enjoyed model trains, animals and his grandchildren.

Per Ron's wishes, services will be private. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

