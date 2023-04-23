Aug. 6, 1942 - March 30, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Ronald Max Stephens passed away peacefully at home in San Diego, in the company of loved ones.

Born and raised in Hopedale, IL., Ron starred in athletics at Hopedale High. He went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan as a "Pantagraph Scholar," writing for the Bloomington paper while playing basketball and studying Economics. After graduating in 1964, Ron married local girl Donna (Mason), and worked for Armstrong Floors on the east coast. Shortly after starting a family, he returned to Illinois to work for Caterpillar. Ron served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1968-1972.

Ron brought his young family to California, settling in San Diego in 1978, where he would remain the rest of his life. He founded a successful business at the end of his career, operating preschools with his second wife Judy, until retiring in 2007.

During retirement, Ron led a vibrant life, traveling the world, playing golf, and enjoying time with his sons and granddaughter. He served as a volunteer docent aboard the USS Midway Museum. Ron loved San Diego and avidly followed the Padres and Chargers, but also kept a place in his heart for Illinois.

Ron Stephens is survived by his sister, Jarie (Slack) of Hopedale; his brother, Mike of Morton; his sons: Mark and Brian; and his granddaughter, Claire; as well as many friends in southern California and in Illinois.

The family will have a remembrance of Ron in Illinois this summer.