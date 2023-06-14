July 7, 1953 - June 11, 2023

MCLEAN — Ronald Lee Winstead, 69, of McLean, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.

A private burial with military honors will be held in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District.

Ronald was born July 7, 1953, in Bloomington, the son of Donald W. and Mary Ellen (Dunn) Winstead.

Survivors include a brother: Thomas W. (Jeanna R.) Winstead, McLean, the last of his immediate family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron was a 1971 graduate of MWA High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971-1973, becoming a corporal and serving in the Fleet Marine Force.

Ron went on to work with his dad and brother the rest of his life, farming and excavating. The joy of his life was his puppies and big game hunting, which he really loved. He was a member of Ebenezer Church, McLean.

