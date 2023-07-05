June 3, 1930 - July 1, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald L. Parido, 93, of Bloomington, passed away July 1, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, surrounded by his family. He was born June 3, 1930, in Bloomington to Robert L. and Mattie (Coyle) Parido.

Ronald graduated from Bloomington High School in 1948, and following graduation, he married Barbara L. Shelton on December 24, 1951. Ronald bravely served our country from 1951 to 1953 in the United States Army. Upon his return, Ronald went back to school at Lindenwood College and obtained his Bachelor of Science in 1984. He work as a Telecommunications Manager at various locations over the years, such as State Farm in Bloomington, IL, McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO, and Boeing in Los Angeles, CA, before retiring to enjoy time with his friends and family. Ron was a faithful attendee of Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington.

Surviving are his loving wife of 71 years, Barbara (Shelton) Parido of Bloomington, IL; children: Deborah L. (Tim) Starkey of Bloomington, IL, and Ronda L. (Leonard) Hanks of Shingle Springs, CA. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael L. Parido; and siblings: Georgia Lane, Betty Hall, Donald Parido (his twin), and Patsy Witt.

Military honors and a graveside service, officiated by Mark Shelton, will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with inurnment to follow.

Per Ronald's wishes, please do not send flowers or memorial contributions.