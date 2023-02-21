June 30, 1953 - Feb. 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald Kim Tryon, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his residence.

Kim was born June 30, 1953, in Quincy, IL, the son of Ronald and Emma Rosa "Rosie" (Long) Tryon. He married Kay Lowe, and together had a daughter, Lindsay. He later married Laura Corban.

Surviving are his wife and three children: Lindsay (Tyler) Sexton, Brooks (Abby) Tryon and Kristi Tryon; six grandchildren: Ty, Emma, Luke, Lucy and Ava Sexton, and Quinn Tryon; and a dear aunt, Imogene Weston

He was preceded in death by his parents;.one sister, Rhonda Tryon; and uncle, J.B. Weston.

Kim graduated with BA Degree in Economics from Illinois State University, where he was also on the golf team. He started his career as a loan officer and continued to work in banking and sales in Bloomington. He was an avid fan of the Cardinals or anyone playing the Cubs, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Cremation rites will be accorded, Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.