March 8, 1936 - Oct. 29, 2022

MINONK — Ronald Joseph Brambora, 86, of Minonk, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home.

His funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, 527 Walnut Street, Minonk, IL, 61760, with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk.

Memorials may be given to OSF Hospice Central Illinois region. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Ronald was born in Chicago on March 8, 1936, a son to Joseph and Marion Klekovich Brambora. He married Donna J. Mariotti in Oak Park, IL, on October 13, 1962. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Jeffrey Brambora, Basel, Switzerland, Darric (Debra) Brambora, Glen Ellyn, IL, Aaron Brambora, Elmhurst, IL; and grandchildren: Dylan and Jenna Brambora.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ronald served in the US Marine Corps from 1955-1959. He joined the Chicago Police Department and retired in 1995, after 28 years of service. He was a Scoutmaster and was very involved in the Boy Scouts. This dedication helped him guide all three of his sons to attain the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was Commandant of the Illinois Valley Marine Corps League and helped honor many veterans over the years. He was also an avid model train enthusiast.

