June 17, 1941 - Sept. 14, 2023

BEARDSTOWN — Ronald Hoenes, 82, of Beardstown, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 17, 1941, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Paul and Iris Ithema (Pollard) Hoenes.

He married Faye Yackley on July 14, 1963, and she survives. In addition to his wife, Faye, he is survived by his sons: Jeff (Wanda) Hoenes, Vern (Vickey) Hoenes, Cliff (Melinda) Hoenes; grandchildren: Nathan (Jenny) Hoenes, Shayla (Matt) Miller, Caleb Hoenes, Alex Taylor, Oliver Hoenes, Colt Hoenes, Braxton Hoenes, Jade Hoenes; great-grandchildren: Jayla Tennyson, Cannon Hoenes, Creed Hoenes, Emmett Miller; and siblings: Donna (Jack) Thornburg, Rendell (Teri) Hoenes, Dennis (Sue) Hoenes, and David Hoenes. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one grandchild, Jackson Hea.

After graduating from Palmyra High School in Missouri, he went to work for Bleigh Construction in Palmyra, MO. Soon after that, Ron enlisted in the Air Force, and after basic and advanced training Ron was sent to the Philippine Islands. From there he was sent on temporary duty to Thailand and Vietnam.

Once back in the United States, he was stationed at Richard Gebaur Air Force Base south of Kansas City, MO. While he was there, he worked part-time for Western Electric, sold Fuller Brush products, and attended the Central Institute of Technology.

Following his discharge, he went to work for the University of Missouri in Colombia. Once DeVry University offered a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Ron decided that was the next step he wanted to take! So just like that Ron and Faye moved their lives to Phoenix, AZ.

Upon graduation, he and Faye moved to Beardstown. Upon settling down in Beardstown, Ron then used that degree and worked as a telephone repairman for Illinois Bell (AT&T) for many years, and eventually retired early.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Sager Funeral Home on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown Friday, September 22, 2023 with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to St. John's Lutheran Church, the VFW, or the Beardstown Park District.

Sager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, condolences may be left at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.