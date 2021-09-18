NORMAL — Ronald Heck of Normal, IL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 78. He passed peacefully with family and friends at his side.
He is survived by six children: Teri Fulkerson (Jens), Brian Heck (Khoa), Chris Rann (Barbara), Sharon Bartlett (Royce), Jeanne Woodford (David), and Lara Wooten (James); eight grandchildren; his brother, Larry Heck (Sue); and his mother, Willa Groves. His wife, Mary, went to be with the Lord in January of 2011.
Ron was an avid tennis player and enjoyed watching many sports, including: tennis, football, and basketball. He loved homemade loaded nachos and was happiest when the house was full.
He will be greatly missed. At his request, no service will be held.
