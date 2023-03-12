Nov. 2, 1944 - March 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald Hamilton, of Bloomington, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was with his daughters, Julie (David) Clemons and Judy (Rick) Hafley, both of Bloomington.

Also surviving are his sister, Irene O'Neil; nephews: Kiley and Kyler from Alabama; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Ronald was born in Scotland and came to the USA through Ellis Island on his third birthday with his parents, James and Lilias (Callander) Hamilton. He graduated from U-High in 1963, and married the love of his life, Viale (Merrill) Hamilton in 1990. She preceded him in passing.

Ron's love for fishing and hunting brought him to open and operate "Guns and Games," Ron started McLean County Sportsmen and helped with Prairieland Anglers.

Ron, was known for his passion and knowledge as he raised money and gave time to help build archery ranges, youth programs, holiday events, and start scholarships for ISU students. Ron began the Miller Park Kids Fishing Derby to teach youth the love of fishing.

Ron was proud of all the people who also gave their time to help promote the sport of fishing and hunting. He always said, "This old man is very happy and I feel that my life has been ful."

Thanks to all.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., officiated by David Darnall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sportsmen Association, Prairieland Anglers, or St. Jude Children's Association.