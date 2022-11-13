April 9, 1939—Nov. 6, 2022

VENICE, Fla. — Ronald H. Bacon, 83, of Venice, FL, died on November 6, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota.

Per Ron’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no formal services. Memories may be left on Ron’s Facebook page.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Foundation.

Ron was born in Bloomington, April 9, 1939. He was the son of Haskel and Martha (Peek) Bacon. He was married to Vicki Mecherle and later to Katie Welch.

He is survived by his very special friend, Deanna Bohbrink; his two daughters: Misty Lynn (Bacon) Vance, Bloomington, IL, and Bethany “Bambi” (Vince) Sampson Normal, IL; and one stepdaughter, Jenny (Tom) Mangner, Darien IL; two stepsons: David (Tracy) Welch, Mackinaw, IL, and Mike (Tina) Welch, Westmont, IL, and Shane Bohbrink, Oxfordshire, UK. He is survived by his two brothers: Timothy Bacon, Jacksonville, FL, and Jerry Bacon, Austin, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jean-Luc Sampson, Sydney Sampson (Alexander) Bruhl, Heather Vance, Amber Vance (Clint) Scott, Jack Mangner, Frances Mangner, Katie Alvarez, Jake Welch, Lily Welch, and Arlo Welch. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Noni James.

Ron’s career started in a family roofing business, Central Illinois Roofing in 1960. From 1967, he served as President of Hillsboro Building Corporation, Fort Lauderdale. Returning to Illinois in 1972, he became President of Central Illinois Roofing Company, Inc. and founded Commercial Caulking Corporation.

Ron represented State Farm Insurance Company as a roof consultant from 1984 – 1986, when the responsibility of supervising Civil Engineering and remodel projects was added. In 1997, he was assigned to State Farm’s Fire Executive Department to become the point person for all State Farm’s Fire Company roofing issues. After retiring from State Farm, he became Vice President of Construction Technology for Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, Tallahassee, FL.

He was active as an instructor, developing several State Farm classes and teaching Roofing Technology for AHP Research, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. As a faculty member of the Roofing Industry Educational Institute in Denver, CO, he developed and taught classes on asbestos removal. He was certified through Georgia Institute of Technology in designing asbestos response actions.

He was active in the following professional organizations: Board of Directors—Downstate Illinois Roofing Contractors Association; Union Negotiating Member—Peoria Roofing Contractors Association; Member—Midwest Roofing Contractors Association; Faculty Member—Roofing Industry Educational Institute; Served on several ASTM D08 Committees; Roof Consultants Institute; National Roofing Contractors Association; Home Builders Alliance Project; Federal Alliance For Safe Homes Steering Committee; Federal Alliance For Safe Homes Technical Advisory Committee; Institute for Business and Home Safety Roof Committee; Institute for Business and Home Safety Education Committee; Chaired Institute for Business and Home Safety Roof Committee for Industry Contacts.

He was also locally: Illinois Freemasonry; Board President—Partnership for Community Living, Springfield, IL; Board President- McLean County Art Center; Commander of Mid Illini Power Squadron; Member Venice Art Center; Member of the Venice Orchid Society.

Ron had an adventurous spirit. He was an avid fly fisherman, sailor, PADI-certified advanced open water diver, dirt bike racer (in his younger years), and enjoyed motorcycles. His family and friends adored and admired him. He lived his life to the fullest, making friends wherever he went, and his life was full of laughter and fun times.