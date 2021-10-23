NORMAL — Ronald Gary "Ron" Klawitter, 72, of Normal, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Ron's service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Dr. Rick Tindall officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to Cubs Charities.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ron was born on August 12, 1949, in Bloomington, the son of Gus and Josephine R. Schultz Klawitter. He married Linda J. Berry, on August 15, 1970, in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife Linda, and their daughter, Kiri Klawitter, Chicago; his bonus daughter, Cori Duford, Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Joe (Jan) Berry, Bloomington; niece, Tiffney (Randall) Penn and their children; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family (the list is mighty, you know who you are). He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Ruby Varboncoeur Berry; and father-in-law, Ronald A. Berry.

Ron graduated from Bloomington High School Class of 67. After high school he went to Illinois State University graduating with his bachelor's degree in business administration. After graduating ISU, he went to work at State Farm Insurance Company as a Commercial Underwriter retiring in 2010. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, he was a season ticket holder for ISU Basketball, and was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. During the Cubs World Series, his daughter surprised him with tickets for game 3. He loved music and was part of a local band "Band X" in which he played the trumpet. He loved going to the beach and enjoyed golfing with his friends and family. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Ron will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

