NORMAL — Ronald Gale "Ron" Poole, age 89, of Normal, IL, passed away at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Normal, IL. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL, at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Red Cross Central Illinois or Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL. Cremation services provided by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ron was born January 20, 1933, in Decatur, IL, the son of William Francis and Vera Hanson Poole. He married Suzanne "Sue" Connelly on February 20, 1954, in Decatur, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are their children: Nancy Cook, Bloomington, IL, Lynda (David) Hruska, Normal, IL, Jenny Poole, Normal, IL; six grandchildren: Chad Miller, Kimberly Cook, Nic, Court, and Caleigh Hruska, and Braden Poole.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Eddie Poole; brother, William Poole.

Ron began his banking career at Millikin National Bank, Decatur, IL. He spent several years at First National Bank, Lincoln, IL, before taking a position as vice president at Normal State Bank (later Bank of Illinois) in 1969. He later helped found Prairie State Bank (later First State Bank) in 1976, and was its first president. He spent the later part of his career working for the Illinois Secretary of State's Office as a regional manager of driver's license examining stations throughout central Illinois, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed golf, travel, playing pool, and spending time with his family.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.