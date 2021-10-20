NORMAL — Ronald G. Nichols, 82, of Normal, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is helping to carry out his wishes with cremation rites.

Ron was born on July 27, 1939, in Vandalia, IL, a son of Paul and Evadna Nichols.

He is survived by his twin brother, Donald; his sister, Shirley Coan; and several nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for a great-niece and nephew, Emma and Lucas Tool; as well as his special nephew, Steve.

He was preceded in death by his dog Dexter; his parents; two brothers; two sisters; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and one nephew.

He went to school in Jacksonville, school for the blind, and later went to school at Special Ed in Normal, where he received his high school diploma.

After graduating he went to work at I.A.A. and worked part time at Howard Johnsons. Ron made many, many friends along the way. He had one neighbor, Russell Northcutt, that became a very good friend. Ron loved animals and never met a dog he didn't fall in love with. Most of all, Ron loved his family and enjoyed all the times they got together.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

