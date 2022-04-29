April 22, 1943 - April 27, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Ronald Everett Hall, 79, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday April 27, 2022, at 4:43 PM at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.
There will be a private burial later at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Ron was born April 22, 1943, in Stanford to Alva and Dorine Martin Hall. He married Lois Baker on June 6, 1961, in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by four children: Alva Hall of Cape Girardeau, MO, Tonia (John) Majcherek of Manteno, IL, Anna Hall of Bloomington, and Ronald Eugene Hall of Bloomington; as well as thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Verla Hall.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister-in-law: Delmar Hall, Loren (Marilyn) Hall and Michael Hall.
Ron graduated from Heyworth High School in 1961, and then proudly served his country in the United States Navy until 1965. He attended Heyworth Christian Church as a child. He worked many jobs during his life, including being the head of maintenance at Chiddix Junior High, and retired from working in the factory at Proctor and Gamble in Missouri, where he worked over twenty years. He loved fishing and was a Green Bay Packers fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and bird watching from his chair in the living room. He was an animal lover.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
