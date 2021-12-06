Ronald E. Gosteli

DWIGHT —

Ronald Gosteli, 82, of Dwight, IL, passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL. His Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dwight with Pastor Grant Speece officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials in his name may be left to the First United Congregational Church of Christ, OSF Hospice, Evenglow Healthcare Center in Pontiac, IL or the American Cancer Society. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.

Ronald was born on April 2, 1939 in Dwight, IL, a son of Melvin and Margaret (Hehman) Gosteli. He married Joanne H. Humbert on April 27, 1963 in Dwight, IL, she passed away July 1, 2016. He will be greatly missed by two daughters, Pam Nelson of Dwight and Brenda (Chris) McAlister of Peoria Heights, IL; two grandchildren, Paige (Sean) Russell of Braidwood and Tod (Tara Ceylor) Nelson of Forsyth; brother, Roger (Phyllis) Gosteli of Pontiac; sisters, Sandy Sullens of Fairbury, Lori (Marvin) Turner of Pontiac; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Bill) Ohlendorf of Bloomington, IL, Carol Gosteli of Flanagan, Marilyn Humbert of Washington; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends of the family Rick Nelson, Joe and Kay Smith and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; parents-in-law; brother, Merwin Brent Gosteli; brothers in law, Dale and Gary Humbert, Bill Sullens; sister-in-law, Mary Grace Shapland of Herscher, IL

Ronald was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ. He also held many board positions at the church and played on the dartball team. He graduated from Saunemin Grade and High Schools.

He retired from R.R. Donelly after 32 years in 2001. Afterwards, he worked at Kendall/Grundy FS, was a driver for Dempsey Dodge Chrysler, Napa Auto Parts, Fisher and DeLong Ford Garage.

Ronald was an lifelong fan of DGS and DTHS sports. If it had a ball, he was there. He was also an avid Cubs and Illini fan.

Anytime he sat down next to a stranger they would both leave having made a new friend. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.