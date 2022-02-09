PONTIAC — Ronald E. Fogarty, 80, Pontiac, IL, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2022, at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Pontiac on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Adam Cesarek officiating . A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery. Duffy Baier Snedecor is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald was born on May 9, 1941, in Pontiac, IL, the son of John and Helen (Brown) Fogarty. He married Connie Clancy on June 20, 1964, at St. Bernards at Sunbury. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are his children: Steve (Kelly) Fogarty, Joel Fogarty, Marissa (Mike) Weaver, all from Pontiac; his grandchildren: Brayden, Brienna, Jack, and Sam; his brothers: Gary Fogarty of Pontiac, and Chuck (Barb) Fogarty of Pontiac; his sisters: Donna Cahill of Pontiac, and Vickie Fogarty of Pontiac. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ronald graduated from St. Paul High School in Odell. He enlisted right after graduating in the National Guard. He was the owner and operator of Fogarty Electric. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Pontiac. He was a member of the Elks Country Club and sat on their board of trustees for several years.

Ronald loved fishing and sports. He liked the Illini and Notre Dame teams. He enjoyed racing. He spent time playing cards with his friends.

Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Church, the Elks Country Club Scholarships or to a charity of the donor's choice.

This obituary can be viewed at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.