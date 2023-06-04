March 29, 1939 - May 21, 2023

HUDSON — Ronald David "Ron" Prochnow, age 84, of Hudson, IL, passed away at 10:20 AM on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Heritage Healthcare, Normal IL.

His graveside service will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Hudson Twp. Cemetery, Hudson, IL, with military accorded by the Bloomington - Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Rev. Brandon Current will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

The family suggests memorials be made to Illinois State University or Hudson Christian Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ron was born March 29, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Arthur and Esther Whitwood Prochnow. He had married Susan Schable.

Surviving is his daughter, Amy (Heath) Whalen, Milwaukee, WI; granddaughter, Lucy Whalen, Milwaukee, WI.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Eric Christian Prochnow; one sister, Judith Prochnow Turk.

Ron graduated from Bloomington High School. Bloomington, IL. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Illinois State University. His passion was teaching. Ron taught history at St. Anne Community High School, St. Anne, IL, and Grayslake Community High School, Grayslake, IL. Ron served in the US Army, Light missile division, in Germany for two years. He enjoyed hunting, target shooting and history. The family would like to thank the staff of Gentiva Hospice and Heritage Healthcare, Normal, IL, for their care and compassion shown to Ron.

