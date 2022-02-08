GRIDLEY — Ronald D. Daugherty, 77, of Gridley, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Ronald was born May 13, 1944 in Lexington, IL, to Elmer and Inez Woodrum Daugherty. He married Ann L. Gramm on February 7, 1988, at Pleasant Grove Church in Downs, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his son, Nathan (Holly) Daugherty of Normal; three step-sons: Curt (Susan) Gramm of Gridley, Roger (Darleta) Gramm of Lexington, Craig (Janet) Gramm of Prescott, TN; one step-daughter, Mindy (Larry) McDowell of Bloomington; two grandsons: Sean and Brandon Daugherty; 13 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Linda) Daugherty of Gwinn MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Daugherty, and step-daughter, Gail Karnes.

Ronald served in the Army National Guard and worked in insurance sales for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was a member of Victory Church in Bloomington.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Pastors Ed Herald and Roger Cook will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Victory Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.