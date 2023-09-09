Jan. 30, 1943 - Sept. 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald C. "Ron" Marine, 80, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Ron's service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Dennis Powers officiating. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to go to the Disabled American Veterans of Bloomington.

Ron was born in Bloomington on January 30, 1943, to Clarence and Mary Shanks Marine. He married Kay Frances Cowart on July 2, 1969, in Bloomington. She preceded him on May 30, 2018.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Carrie (Joe) Kelly, Bloomington; four grandchildren: Joey Kelly V; Shelby, Raven and Hope Hardesty all of Bloomington; and his life partner, Pam Porzelius, Bloomington. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Cindy Marine.

Ron served in the US Navy and worked at Eureka Williams, retiring after 40-plus years. He was a member of the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) and attended the Bloomington Bible Church.

