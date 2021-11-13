MINONK — Ronald C. Obert, 78, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 12, 2021. Beloved husband to B. Suzanne (nee Thieleman) for 57 years; loving father of Eric (Andrea) Obert and Jason (Theresa) Obert; proud grandfather of Chloe, Lucas, Charlie, Jack and Kate. Ron predeceased his brother Roger Obert.

Ron grew up in Flanagan, IL, and later moved to Minonk, IL, where he made his home for almost 60 years. Ron was a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one. His infectious smile would light up a room. He loved boating, farming, vacationing and most of all, his family.

Ron proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army.

Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, Sunday, November 21, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Funeral service at Bopp Chapel, Monday, November 22, 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Jefferson Barracks with honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.