Aug. 25, 1961 - July 25, 2022

STANFORD — Ron E. Wade Jr., 60, of Stanford, passed away 3:23 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born August 25, 1961, in Bloomington to Ronald E. and Judy M. Hall Wade Sr. He married Wendy Wade on June 26, 1993, in Stanford, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children: Jared Wade of Minier and Nicole (Nicklaus) Scott of Danvers; one brother, David (Robert) Wade-Monarco of Trinidad, CO; two sisters: Robin (Scott) Winkle of Cooksville and Tina (Victor) Carmona of Stanford; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Ron worked at Williams NationaLease as a diesel mechanic and service coordinator.

He was a member of Stanford Sportsman's Club and a retired lieutenant from the Stanford Fire Department.

He was known for his BBQ chicken, loved to work on plays for the Olympia High School and Middle School Theater Departments, but the highlight of the year was Christmas, where the children would mistake him as Santa Claus.

His funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier. Shawn Desch will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford.

Memorials may be made to Stanford Fire Department.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneralhome.com.