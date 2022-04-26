Sept. 26, 1935 - April 22, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Rolland "Ron" Frazier, 86, of Bloomington, IL, long-time resident of Heyworth, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Hancock Regional Hospital, Greenfield, IN.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Heyworth Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born September 26, 1935 in Independence, KS, son of Orvis Arlin and Velma Mitchell Frazier. He married Delores Elaine Sparks in 1970, she preceded him in death on January 25, 2022. He was also preceded in death by one step-son, Ted Parrish.

Surviving are three children: Ron (Tom McCulley) Frazier of Bloomington, Scott (Sandy) Frazier of Mount Juliet, TN and Heidi (Bill) Bailey of Greenfield, IN; one step-son, Mark Parrish of Dallas, TX; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Ron worked as a manager in underwriting services for County Companies before retiring.

He was a golf enthusiast, and if he wasn't playing, he enjoyed spending his time watching or reading about golf. Ron also enjoyed fishing and spending the winter months in Florida with his wife, Delores.