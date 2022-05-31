May 4, 1945 - May 28, 2022

LEXINGTON — Roland John Frerichs, 77, of Lexington died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Loyola University Hospital.

He was born in Bloomington on May 4, 1945, son of Arthur and Christena Folkerts Frerichs and raised in Lexington. He Married Diana Ingold at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington on February 8, 1969.

He is survived by Diana; daughters: Shannon Laesch (Jeff Feldman), Lexington and Lyn (Jason) Robertson of Springdale, AR. Grandchildren: Kayleigh and Tanner Laesch, Danielle, Garrett and Wyatt Robertson, who were the joy of his life. Also, sisters-in-law: Jackie Frerichs, Susan Ingold Bornder; brothers-in-law: Patrick (Rosemary) Ingold, and Todd (Mary Kay) Ingold; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends too numerous to count.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Roger and Ronald Frerichs.

Roland had a deep love for The Lord and was thankful for His many blessings in his life. He was a charter member of Lexington St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as chairman, elder, trustee and other boards. Roland was employed by FS Research Center in Lexington 18-years while always farming part-time, then owned R&D Industrial Supplies and R&D Trucking. Since retiring from trucking in 2015, he continued to farm, his favorite job and hobby. He was a former member of Lexington Jaycees, Lt. in Lexington Fire Department, and volunteered with the Lexington Township cemetery board, Kiwanis and Servants of our Lord Appalachian Ministry.

He deeply loved the Lord and his family, special family vacations making memories, traveling across the US and Canada in the winter and backroads of Illinois in their old Jeep in the summer. Every minute with family was special to him, and he cherished time with all his friends. He loved tinkering in the shop as he did with his father, auto racing, trap shooting, and the girls and grandkids sporting events. His love of the land was deep and he was a true John Deere farmer. As his dad promised, he began driving the tractor and working the fields at age 6, and was proud of his State Farmer Degree. Work was his hobby, and he loved to share with his girls and grandkids all he learned to do from his dad, whether it was fixing something, mowing, or giving advice (sometimes unsolicited). He did his best, took pride in a job well done, and instilled that character in his family.

From his family: We love our wonderful husband, terrific girl dad and special Papa. We are forever grateful to have enjoyed life's journey with you, yet we know when you closed your eyes here, you opened them in heaven. We will remember you saying "Keep your endgate up" as your special way of saying I love you, good-bye and be safe.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lexington with Rev. Edward Doerner officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday May 31, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church and also one hour prior to services. Private family burial will be at a later date in Lexington Cemetery. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lexington Community Center, Fire and EMS, or Servants of our Lord.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to his family at www.calvertmemorial.com.