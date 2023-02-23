Nov. 20, 1945 - Feb. 20, 2023

SAINT CHARLES — Rogers Paul Freedlund, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2023, at the age of 77.

He was born on November 20, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, to Marilyn and Rogers P. Freedlund, Sr. Rogers attended University High School in Normal, IL, where he played football and ran track. He continued his football career at Augustana University in Rock Island, IL. He then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, where he was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. He graduated from Illinois State University with his Bachelors of Science degree in the Spring of 1968. On August 24, 1968, he married the love of his life, Joy Ann Hartmann. He attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago, IL.

Rog and Joy moved to the Chicago area during this time and started their family. In 1976, they moved to the Tri-city suburbs and raised their family there. Rogers worked for Allstate insurance company and Pat Ryan & Associates, and then moved to Western Diversified, Inc, where he built their Automobile warranty program. In 1989, he started his first company, North American Warranty Services, Inc. In 1998, he founded the company American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. He would build this company for the next 25 years until his retirement and sale of the company on February 1, 2023. He retired after more than 50 years in the industry and a decades-long career of leading and building four companies.

Rogers and Joy enjoyed living in the St. Charles area for more than 40 years and spending time with their family and friends, most especially their cherished nine grandchildren. Rogers, always a huge sports fan, loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and was their biggest fan. Whether it was his grandsons playing football or his granddaughters playing soccer or tennis, whatever their activity, he was always there cheering them on. He was a huge Chicago Bears fan and loved to take his grandkids to games.

Rog and Joy loved to spend time in Lake Geneva with their family, on their boat. They also loved spending time in the winter at their home in Palm Coast, FL, and have many happy memories of their times there. He and Joy attended Bethlehem Lutheran church in St. Charles, where he taught Sunday school for many years. Rogers had a heart for philanthropy and for giving to those that needed help the most. He was on the board of Hesed House homeless shelter in Aurora, IL, since its inception, for over 30 years. He supported many families in their transition to living outside of Hesed House throughout the years. At Christmas and Thanksgiving he would provide dinner and presents for those that could not afford gifts or food themselves. He and Joy were also supporters of St. Jude Children's hospital. He and Joy helped his daughter Brittany Lerdal to start her own charity, Happy Hooves Therapeutic Farm, in Elburn, IL.

He loved to play bridge and to take his labs on walks or for a swim in the lake. Rogers never met a person he didn't like and was the life of the party, he had the biggest heart for helping people, and made that his life's work. He would always say that faith and family are the most important things in life, and giving to others. He was a follower of Christ and he taught his grandkids that luck is actually blessings from the Lord. He will be so dearly missed by his loving family, many friends and loyal employees.

He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 55 years, Joy Ann Freedlund (Hartmann). His three daughters: Kirsten (Jon) Anderson of Geneva, IL, Jamie (Daniel) Lievrouw of St. Charles, IL, and Brittany (Kirk) Lerdal of Elburn, IL. His adored grandchildren: Jonathan (Kameisha) Anderson, Collin Lievrouw, Ashley Anderson, Alexa (Zach) Woeste, Morgan Anderson, McKenna Lievrouw, Brendan Anderson, Benjamin Lerdal and Alexandra Lerdal. His parents, Marilyn and Rogers P. Freedlund, Sr., of Bloomington, IL, his siblings: Jon (Merry) Freedlund of Lombard, IL, Victoria (James) VanCauwenberge of Towanda, IL, and Elizabeth Objartel of Bloomington, IL. And many nieces and nephews and their children.

Visitation was held at Yurs funeral home in Geneva, IL, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and a memorial service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Hosanna! Lutheran Church in St. Charles, IL.

Donations in his honor can be made to Hesed House (www.Hesedhouse.org) or to Happy Hooves Therapeutic Farm at (www.hhtfarm.com).

