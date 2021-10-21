STANFORD — Roger Robert Lee, of Normal, formerly of Stanford, died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Minier Christian Church in Minier. Pastor Rusty Richards will officiate. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford, with military rites being performed by Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard and active duty Army.

He was born March 20, 1931, in rural Covell, son of Kenneth W. Lee and Tressie Dossett Lee. He married Bonnie Carmichael on October 28, 1956, in Heyworth. She preceded him in death July 25, 2017.

Surviving are his three sons: Gregory (Pamela) Lee of Heyworth, Jeffrey Lee of Bloomington, and Kevin (Denise Schertz) Lee of Stanford; six grandchildren: Kristen (Luke) Arnold, Ryan (Tori) Lee, Jessica (Jake) Callahan, Justine (Taylor) Sims, Jenna (Alex) Wait, and Keegan Lee; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters: Madelynne Carmichael and Lois Todd.

Roger attended Minier Christian Church. He was baptized and was a lifetime member and trustee of Stanford Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He attended Swamp Grade School in rural Stanford, and graduated from Stanford High School. He farmed near Stanford for forty years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minier Christian Church.

