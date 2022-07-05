July 5, 1948 - July 3, 2022

MCLEAN — Roger P. Rich, 73, of rural McLean, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A Memorial Service for Roger will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church with Ms. Candi Evans officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville.

Roger Paul Rich was born on July 5, 1948, in Lincoln the son of Herman Paul and Leota Bell Brantley Rich. He was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Troyer on August 11, 1967, She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Christy L. (Joseph Tyner) Rich, Dawn C. (Michael) Evans, Jeff (Michelle) Rich, Anthony (Cheryl Gordon) Rich. One sister, Elena Kay (Mike) Mason; one brother, Jon Alden (Becky) Rich. Thirteen grandchildren: Caden (Lauren Dixon) Snow, Saegan (Tristen Hall) Snow, Brantley (Russell Bryan) Evans, Camber Evans, Reece Evans, Blake Evans, Calib Lewis, Brittany (Will) Wilder, Danielle Rich, Coty (Jackie Fisher) Tyner, Taylor Tyner, Sierra (Vince) Isreal, Remington Darnell. Two great-grandchildren: Lakyn Snow and Baby Wilder on the way. Goddaughter, Betsy (Jess) Freeman; adopted grandchildren: Hance, Gabe, Connor, Braden, Andres, Sam, Madyson, Hunter and Austin. Former daughter-in-law, Samantha Rich and her son, Parker Morrow. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Robert Brading and Ronald Fritz Brading; adopted son, Justin Kelly.

Roger graduated from McLean Waynesville High School in 1966. He began as a farmer, and was a member of the R.C.A. Professional Rodeo Association. He owned, and co-owned many businesses. He was promoter, and manager of Putnam County Raceway in Florida. He had experience as a mechanic and carpenter. He was a jack of all trades, and master of all trades.

Family and friends were of utmost importance in his life, and if you were a friend, you were considered family.

Rogers hobbies included raising, and breeding exotic animals from around the world. He retired from the Nestle Company in Bloomington after 30-plus years of service.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.