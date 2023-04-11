Dec. 20, 1932 - April 7, 2023

HOPEDALE — Roger Martin Kelley, 90, of Hopedale, and formerly of Bloomington, passed away April 7, 2023. He was born December 20, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, to Martin and Ruth (Detweiler) Kelley.

Roger graduated from NCHS in 1950. While in school, he was on the football and track team. After graduation, Roger was inducted into the First Marine Division, 5th Marines and proudly served our country from February 8, 1951 to February 2, 1954, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant (SSGT) of the 3rd Marine Brigade. During his time of service, Roger was awarded with several honors. He received a Purple Heart Medal after he was wounded in action on February 25, 1953, in a raid on a North Korean outpost. Other awards received in recognition were a National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 2 stars, and a United Nations Service Medal.

After being discharged from service, Roger began his career with the United States Post Office as a mail carrier, retiring after 37 years. Roger was an avid golfer, participating in the HVC Tour. He enjoyed bowling and watching college football.

Roger is survived by his children: Constance Kelley Larabee of Tucson, AZ, David Kelley of Towanda, Kathleen (Dave) Hymbaugh of Hopedale, Jennifer (Fred Jr.) Albright of Bloomington, and Karen (Mark) Oostman of Hudson; grandchildren: Darrell Larabee, Zach and Wesley Hymbaugh, Justin Albright, Lauren, Julia, Blake and Sophia Oostman; great-grandchildren: Carter and Liam Albright; and sister: Carol Williams of Bradenton, FL.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Martin Kelley, Ruth Kelley; wife, Maxine Kelley; and siblings: Joy Stark and Terrance Kelley.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A public visitaition will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Private military honors and inurnment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW, American Legion, or Bloomington Meals on Wheels.

A special thank you to the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home, Hopedale Medical Complex, Gentiva Hospice, and Dr. Matthew Rossi for the comfort care and compassion for dad.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.