FAIRBURY — Roger "Lynn" Dameron, 75, of Fairbury, passed away at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center, Bloomington, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Lynn was born on January 5, 1946, in Fairbury a son to Dale and Florence (Sutter) Dameron. He married his high school sweetheart, and the love of his life, Judith Ann Ahring, on December 17, 1966, in Fairbury.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children: Dr. Heather (Jeff) Schweizer of Fairbury, and Chris (Venessa) Dameron of Villa Park, IL; grandchildren: Sam and Aaron Herr, Eric and Sibelle Schweizer, Alex and Olivia Dameron; siblings: Peggy (Dan) Vaughan of Bloomington, Carolyn (Wayne) Gerber and Barry Dameron both of Fairbury; sister-in-law, Terry (Jim) Johnston; mother-in-law, Anna Mae Ahring; and numerous nieces and nephews. His family was the most important thing to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Harvey Ahring.

Lynn was a 1964, graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School, and attended the University of Illinois at Champaign, and Illinois State University. He was a plumber and realtor in Fairbury. He owned and operated Dameron Plumbing and Indian Creek Realty. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years as an Eagle Scout, troop leader, and scoutmaster. He helped build the Cache Lake Boy Scout camp in Ontario, Canada.

He served his community for most of his adult life, first with the Fairbury Jaycees, and then in city government. He was an alderman for 14 years, and the mayor for 12 years. He was instrumental in securing the funds for the new city hall building, the North Park and a fire engine. He was very devoted to the city of Fairbury, and the people that live there.

He was a beloved husband, dad, papa, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Sunday November 7, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m., also at the funeral home in Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SELCAS, or Boy Scout Troop #1870 both of Fairbury.

