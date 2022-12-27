Jan. 24, 1941 - Dec. 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Roger L. Forrest, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 23, 2022, at the age of 81.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

Roger was born to Marie (Doss) and Loren Forrest on January 24, 1941, and grew up in Bellflower. He served two years in the army and, in his words, "proudly protected the state of Colorado from enemy invasion" during that time. He worked at G.E. and Firestone, retiring from the latter in 2001, after more than 30 years of service.

On February 12, 1972, Roger married Regina Berberet, who passed away in July of 1994, and together they lovingly raised one daughter, Kalene.

In 2003, Roger met Linda Vaughn and they were married on July 28, 2012. She survives, as do her children: Ken (Carol) Vaughn and Paul (Mindy) Vaughn; and two granddaughters: Miranda and Carissa.

Roger was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed going to games as well as watching them on TV. He loved bald eagles and enjoyed going eagle watching with Linda and friends. He could always be counted on to come up with a good story from days gone by, many of which included his good friend, Budweiser.

He was a gentle giant who took great pleasure in people's shock and amazement of his 6'5" stature, which he proudly passed on to his 6'7" grandson, Jack. He loved recalling things his grandkids Jack, Sophie and Ellie would do and say when they were little, that still made him chuckle to the very end. He will be so deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Roger is preceded in death by his mother and father, wife Regina, brothers-in-law: Ron Lockenvitz and Jim Kane; sisters-in-law, Dolores (Berberet) Lockenvitz and Patty (Berberet) Kane; and several close friends. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kalene (Jim) Hornsby; grandchildren: Jack Hornsby, Sophie Hornsby and Ellie Hornsby; his sister, Karla (Larry) Ruch; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice in Roger's name.

