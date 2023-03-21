Nov. 11, 1932 - March 17, 2023

EUREKA — Roger L. Fehr, Sr., 90, of Eureka, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.

He was born on November 11, 1932, in Eureka a son of Jess and Pauline Reel Fehr. He married Constance Lou Stamper on May 30, 1954, in Metamora. She passed away on March 22, 2007.

Survivors include his children: Roger L. Fehr, Jr. of Eureka, Lynne Fehr of East Peoria; one brother, Victor Fehr of Farmer City; three grandchildren: Jason (Debbie) Fehr, Jesse (Val) Fehr, Rachel Fehr; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Deb Fehr of Tremont. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Mark Fehr.

Roger worked at Caterpillar for 35 years as a truck driver and farmed in the Eureka area. He loved to do his coffee group at the Cornerstone Restaurant in Eureka. He loved to hunt, fish and spent time in nature.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, where military rites will be accorded at the grave. Pastor Tom Zobrist will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Charity of the Donor's Choice.

