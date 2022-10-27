July 25, 1940 - Oct. 26, 2022

FORREST — Roger L. Farney, 82, of Forrest, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 12:25 a.m., October 26, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor, Morton.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in Forrest Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m., Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, Morton, 1500 Parkside Ave, Morton, IL. 61550, or Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, IL, 61704.

Roger was born July 25, 1940, in Forrest, the son of Virgil and Neva Stewart Farney. He married Janet L. Kaisner on October 26, 1958, in Forrest. She survives. Roger died on their 64th Anniversary.

Also surviving are his children: Shannon (Tom) Bushman of Groveland and Kirk (Cheryl) Farney of Hinsdale; grandchildren: Blake (Jenny) Bushman, Chase (Nicki) Bushman, Jourdan (Kyle) Arvin, Erin (Kyle) Forsyth, and Mitchell (Marguerite) Farney; great-grandchildren: Finn, Briar, and Joanna Bushman, and Margot and Hayes Arvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Farney; and sister, Donna Lou Dockery.

Roger farmed in the Forrest area with his lifelong best friend and business partner Loren Hodgson. He raised beef cattle and grain crops.

He was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church and most recently Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. He also served as a board member for the Forrest Strawn Wing Schools and Bluestem National Bank.

Roger was an avid reader and student of history.

He encouraged his children and grandchildren to finish what they started, commit to excellence, and live lives of integrity.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.