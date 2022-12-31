Dec. 4, 1946 - Dec. 28, 2022

MORTON — Roger K. Huette, 76, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

He was born on December 4, 1946, in Fairbury, IL, to Kenneth and Gladys (Downs) Huette. Roger married Lisa Rieger on December 12, 1981, in Forrest, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Huette of Morton; daughter, Megan (Matthew) Sinn of Metamora; sister, Janet (Dennis) Greear of Fairbury, IL; nine brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; 25 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Leman; twin daughters; both of his parents; his mother-in-law, Jane Rieger; father-in-law, Fred Rieger; and his brother-in-law, Richard Vaughan.

Roger was a United States Air Force veteran.

Roger retired from Morton Community Bank in 2010, after many years of service as Senior Vice President of Finance. He was a proud member of the Morton United Methodist Church.

Roger loved his family and spending time with them. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, with Pastor Bill Novak officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Forrest Township Cemetery in Forrest, Il, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.