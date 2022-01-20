FAIRBURY — Roger Irwin McDowell, 83, Fairbury, died at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury. Burial will follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury where full military rites will be accorded.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of America or to South East Livingston County Ambulance Services (SELCAS).

Roger was born July 29, 1938 in Joliet. The son of Raymond Paul and Constance Elizabeth Schneider McDowell. He married June Mary Longnecker on August 28, 1965. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include his two sons: Reid (Angela) McDowell, Godfrey; Kip (Jennifer) McDowell, Hudson; five grandchildren: Matthew, Claire, Cole, Owen and Logan.

He is preceded in death by one brother.

Roger was a retired measurement engineer with Natural Gas Pipeline. He served in the US Army from 1961-1963. He was past commander at the Forrest American Legion and the Fairbury VFW posts.

Roger was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury.

