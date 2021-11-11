NORTHBROOK — Roger Howard Perry, age 87, passed away in his sleep, while surrounded by his sons, on November 7, 2021.

He was born in Oak Park, IL, on March 27, 1934 to Olga and Howard Plutz. Roger served in the US Army, after the Korean War, as a chaplain's assistant and a librarian at 7th Army Headquarters in Germany. Roger worked for Continental Bank in Chicago for his entire banking career. Roger graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in political science and economics.

He lived most of his life in Northbrook, IL, where he was an active member of Northbrook Historical Society. For several years he was one of the organizers for Northbrook Days, and he enjoyed giving tours while serving as the president of the Northbrook Historical Society.

He is survived by his two sons: Jonathan (Dawn) Perry of IL, and Christopher (Rebecca) Perry, of VA. He is also survived by six grandkids: Shannon, Spencer, Anna, Nathan, Matthew and Abigail.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Northbrook Historical Society: 1812 Chapel Court, Northbrook, IL, 60062, or at northbrookhistory.org.