Aug. 8, 1955 - Aug. 19, 2023

EUREKA — Roger Goodson, 68, of Eureka, passed away at 5:10 a.m., Saturday, August, 19, 2023, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

He was born August 8, 1955, in Peoria to John and Esther (McCullah) Goodson.

Surviving is one brother, John (Dena) Goodson of Secor; three sisters: Linda Goodson, Beverly (Dan) Atherton and Carol Musselman all of Eureka; two nieces: Kayla Musselman, Katelyn Goodson of Washburn and her son; and Daniel (Jade) Atherton of Texas, and her three children. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger worked as a custodian at Eureka High School for 25 years. He loved and supported the Hornets in every way. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the bowling alley and took great pride in taking good care of his car.

A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation was two hours prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in Olio Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to GO2 for Lung Cancer (www.go2.org).

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.