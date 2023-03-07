Aug. 27, 1934 - March 5, 2023
NORMAL — Roger G. Weber, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Visitation will be at Wright & Salmon Mortuary on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate and Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Cursillo and Peoria Easter Seals.
