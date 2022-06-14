Jan. 30, 1944 - June 11, 2022

EUREKA — Roger F. Sales, 78, of Eureka, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 30, 1944, in Peoria a son of Harold and Roxanna Trimmer Sales. He married Nancy A. Gangloff on September 14, 1968 in Peoria. She survives.

Survivors include his children: Adam Sales of Peoria, Annette Witty of Peoria, Chad Sales of Washington; eight grandchildren: Miranda, Brooke, Bryent, Jaclyn, Austin Sales, Heather McClure, Kyersten (Brandon) Hill, Nathan Garrison; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.

Roger was in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. After discharge he worked in Inspection at Caterpillar in Morton. He retired after 30-years and then worked for Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka for 15-years.

He was active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka, past faithful navigator Knights of Columbus and member of the American Legion Post #466 in Eureka.

Roger was a commercial hot air balloon pilot and operated Flight of Aquarius for several years. He was happiest with anything outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed cutting and burning wood in the wood burning furnace he installed in the house. He enjoyed family cookouts and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to OSF Hospice for their compassionate care.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka. Father Ryan Mattingly will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka; and also from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Friday before services at the church on Friday. Rosary will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the funeral home in Eureka. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral mass and burial will be at a later date at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka or Knights of Columbus.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.