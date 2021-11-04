BLOOMINGTON — Roger Anthony Elm, 79, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Tuesday, November 2, 2021, surrounded by his devoted family.

Roger was born on May 26, 1942, in North Platte, NE, to Howard William Elm and Elma Mae (Kosmata) Elm. He spent his early years in Lincoln, NE, and later attended University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he met and married his wife of nearly 57 years Charlette Ann Suder. Together they raised two wonderful children, Elizabeth (Walt Jr.) Clark of Bloomington, IL, and James Elm of St. Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his wife, Charlette; their children; their grandchildren: Samuel W. Clark and Laura E. Clark; his sister, Mary (Jay) Willhoft of Grand Island, NE; and several nieces and nephews.

After graduating high school, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and honorably served as an electrician aboard two different carriers at the start of the Vietnam conflict. In addition to gaining maturity and independence, the Navy also afforded Roger the opportunity to travel and see the world. Following his discharge from the military, he returned to Nebraska, and studied art at UNL, where he and Charlette began dating.

Roger spent the bulk of his career as a sales and marketing executive in the wine and spirits industry for Diageo and Moet-Hennessy. He never lost his enjoyment of travel, especially frequent trips to New Orleans, to enjoy food and music with Charlette. Through their visits, they befriended several musicians, many of whom they later hosted in Central Illinois, for the Juvae Jazz Festival. Roger's other pastimes included reading, growing tomatoes, and cooking. He was a lifelong member of Menza, and voracious seeker of knowledge. Roger will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Cremation rites will be accorded, with a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, IL. Division 2031 Warehouse Rd, Normal, IL. 61761.

