Roger and Louise Atkinson

BLOOMINGTON — Celebration of life for Roger E. and Louise M. Atkinson will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery and will include military rites by the American Legion Honor Guard, as Roger served in the US Air Force.

A reception and visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Welcome Center at 1017 N. School St. in Normal, IL, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. following the service.

All who knew Roger and Louise are invited to attend as we share memories and celebrate the lives of these two wonderful people.