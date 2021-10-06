HEYWORTH — Roger A. Martens 84 of Heyworth, IL, and Macks Creek, MO formerly of Waynesville, IL passed away 2:20 p.m. October 5, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church Bloomington, IL, with Pastor Billy Newell officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Carle Hospice.

Roger was born January 11, 1937 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Virgil and Grace (Schultz) Martens. He married Reta Dagley November 17, 1956 in Bloomington, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Reta Martens, Heyworth, IL; children: Roxanne (Martens) Schmid, Heyworth, IL, Ryan (Sherri) Martens, Bloomington, IL, and Roger Reed Martens, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Bryanna Schmid, Andrew (Kaylee) Schmid, Katherine (Tristan) Easley, Clayton Martens, Dylan Martens and Colton Martens; along with longtime friend, Jarrod Campbell, Macks Creek, MO.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and a son, Russell K. Martens.

Roger farmed all of his adult life in Waynesville and was a security guard at BroMenn Regional Medical Center. He and Reta retired to Missouri raising black angus cattle for 23 years. He was a lifelong member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.