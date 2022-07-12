March 11, 1970 - July 7, 2022

Rodney Stephan Moore, was born in Bloomington, IL, on March 11, 1970, to Stephanie Moore–Okolonji. He departed this life July 7, 2022.

He is a graduate of Kettering High School in Detroit, MI. He received his education in California, Normal, IL, and Detroit, MI. He held many jobs including being a licensed forklift driver, which he maintained until his illness. Rodney loved sports. Saturday for him was college football day. He was Michigan all the way. He also enjoyed all music, playing cards and dominoes, and cooking.

Rodney leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mom; his sons: Andre (Stephanie), Spencer (Brittany), Javin, Kobe, and Kyle; his grandchildren: Aliya, Kareem, and Lamar; Aunt, Cathy; partner-in-crime, Phil Best; and many cousins and friends.

Rodney never met a stranger and would do whatever he could to be of assistance to anyone.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, with Rev. John Brown officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the memorial home.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.