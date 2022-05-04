HEYWORTH — Rodney Lee Stewart, 59, of Heyworth, IL, passed away April 29, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, IL.

Rod is survived by his mother, Linda Thomas; stepfather, Charles Thomas; a sister, Lisa Solis; as well as two nieces: Brittany (Tommy) Kensinger, Crystal Huffington; one nephew, CJ Jennings; a great-niece, Jade; and great-nephew, Kaysyn. Also an aunt, Janet (Jim) Easter; several cousins; and his best friend, his love, his Susie, Susana Pineda.

Rodney was best known for his love of music. He was a talented and respected musician, song writer, and guitar player. He was a kind gentle man. He had a strong love of god. And was fiercely loyal to those he loved.

A special thank you to Jim Bethel and Bonnie Schmid for your endless compassion, and support over the last several months. Your kindness did not go unnoticed. And Rod was so thankful to have you.

As per Rod's wishes, the only services held will be a private blessing ceremony, which will be held at a later date for immediate family members, and a few close friends.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donors choice.