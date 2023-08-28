July 6, 1939 - Aug. 28, 2023

BENTOWN — Rodney Lee Murch, 84, of Bentown, died at 1:15 AM Monday, August 28, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Friends Cemetery in Bentown. Pastor Mike Bailey will officiate. Military rites will be performed by active-duty Marines. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Rodney was born in Bloomington on July 6, 1939, to Thomas and Louise Tobias Murch. He married Lema Payne on October 11, 1964, in Bluford, IL. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2015. He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kaylee Lapan.

He is survived by two children: Lesley (Jim) Stewart of Leroy, Penelope (Jim) Calkins of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren: Emma and Ethan Henson; one brother, Terry Murch of Normal; his close friends: Chad (Tami) Custer and Brock (Michelle) Custer of Hudson; and his dog, Eddie.

Rodney was a 1958 graduate of Bloomington High School. He was a proud Marine that served his country from 1958-1961. Semper Fi!

He then worked for over thirty years for GM&O Railroad and Amtrak where he was an Engineer.

He attended Bethel Church in Leroy. Rodney was an avid bow hunter and loved to mentor young aspiring bow hunters. He was a handyman who could fix anything. The family joke was if he could weld a bracket to it, he could fix it.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church or to McLean County Humane Society.

