Rodney L. Rogers

Nov. 7, 1956 - July 7, 2022

CLINTON — Rodney L. Rogers was welcomed into Heaven on July 7, 2022 at 7:50 a.m. at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr., Rich Turney, and Kevin Peterson officiating. Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Rodney was born on November 7, 1956 to George and Betty Rogers in Decatur, Illinois. Rodney attended the Clinton school system where he ultimately met and married his high school sweetheart, Pam, on November 1, 1974. They were blessed with 5 children: Derek, Alex, Kirsten, Mattie and Kate.

Rodney was the owner and operator of Rogers’ Tree Expert Co. and Rogers’ Complete Concrete Co., which he started in 1978. In 1989, Rodney opened Rogers’ Clinton Readi-Mix. Rodney officially retired after closing the Readi-Mix plant on December 31, 2021.

Always community minded, Rodney served on many boards including The DeWitt County Board and CUSD #15 School Board. Once accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior in 1981, Rodney and Pam joined First Christian Church of Clinton where Rodney served as a deacon and was on the building and grounds committee for many years.

Rodney possessed a special ability to provide a warm welcome to every person he met. His favorite pastime was cutting firewood and he dearly missed doing that over the last two years.

Survivors include his wife, Pam; children: Derek Rogers; Alex (Jenny) Rogers; Kirsten (Josh) Arellano; Mattie Rogers; Kate Rogers; grandchildren: Tristan and Mia Rogers, Parker and Olivia Rogers, Liam and Luca Arellano; sister, Rhonda (Dave) Roberts.

He was preceded in death by both parents and one grandson, Dylan Rogers.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for the diligent care they provided for Rodney over the last 5 months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL 61727.

