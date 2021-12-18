BLOOMINGTON — Rodger A. McKeon, 85, of Bloomington passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Rodger was born on December 19, 1935 in Bloomington to Rodger J. and Anna V. (Larkin) McKeon. He married Connie M. Bell on May 18, 1957 and she preceded him in death on December 21, 2015.

Surviving are his children: Ron (Joyce) McKeon, Ellsworth, IL, Rodger McKeon, Spokane, WA, and Jan McKeon Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Logan, Nathan, and Emma McKeon; and sister Ann McKeon Kirwan.

Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a granddaughter Gabrielle Marie McKeon, one sister Margret McKeon Smith, and two brothers James and Joseph McKeon.

Rodger was a member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a retired Construction Foreman at Corn Belt Energy Co-Op. Rodger enjoyed years of farming and raising cattle. He liked training and riding horses. Rodger graduated from Trinity High School in 1954, while in school and after, he played basketball, football, track, and baseball. He and his wife Connie traveled extensively and treasured family. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports and show animals.

Rodger was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at Kiblerbradyruestman.com.