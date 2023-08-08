June 22, 1951 - Aug. 5, 2023

FAIRBURY — Rod L. Fogarty, 72, Fairbury, died at 11:32 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home. He had been battling Alzheimer's and then a brain tumor.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour before the funeral service.

Rod was born to Louis and Anita Marie (Alfter) Fogarty on June 22, 1951, at Sibley, IA. He later graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey high school. Rod married Kathy Moser July 12, 1969, they have two children, Shelly Beth Beyers and Michael Rodell (Tracy) Fogarty; six grandchildren, Brandon (Hayley) Beyers, Bailey (Liz) Beyers and Bryce Beyers; Emma (Jer) Dunahee, Collin, and Grant Fogarty; and four great-grandchildren.

Rod also had five siblings: Alta (Barry) Marsh (deceased), Pat (Brenda) Fogarty, Glen Burnie, MD, Kevin Fogarty, Gardner, IL, Colleen (Al) Metzke, Johnston City, IL, and Kerry (Lisa) Fogarty, Leroy, IL; one brother-in-law, Carlos (Connie) Moser, Milwaukee, WI; and one sister-in-law, June Moser, Fairbury.

Memorials are suggested to go to the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, or the Boys and Girls Club of Prairie Central.

Rod lived for his family; they were his prized possessions.

