Robin Lynne (West) Jiles

CLINTON — Robin Lynne (West) Jiles 67, of Clinton, IL, passed away 12:18 a.m. October 19, 2021, at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to DeWitt County Animal or Second Chance Pet Adoption.

Robin was born October 19, 1954, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Warren and Charlotte (Lamb) West, Sr. She married James E. Jiles May 28, 1988, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, James E. Jiles, Clinton, IL; daughter, Amanda Hopwood; sons: Travis W. Jiles, Jessie R. Jiles, and Michael R. (Chelsey) Jiles; grandchildren: Hayden Sheehan, Gaven, Reece, Joseph, Christian, Faith, Mckenzie, Kennedy, and Dean Jiles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Warren West, Jr.

Robin was a retired Engineer Representative for Illinois Power. She enjoyed: gardening, needlework, traveling, puzzles, shopping; and she loved her pet cats.

