Jan. 3, 1943 - Jan. 29, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Robin Lee Carr, 80, of Champaign, formerly of Normal, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on January 29, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital surrounded by his family.

Robin was born January 3, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Charles and Marie Carr. He married his beloved Sharon (Cooper) fifty-eight years ago and created a beautiful circle of family and friends.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Deborah (Chris) Miller of Champaign; son, Kevin (Karen Stein) of Gurnee, IL; and three granddaughters: Callie Miller of Colorado, Adele Miller of Champaign and Kinzie Carr of Gurnee. He will also be missed and remembered by his surviving and loving sister, brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews as well as so many kind and generous friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Charles Jr. and Jack; sister, Sylvia Neal; brother-in-law, Ronnie Neal; and grandson, Patrick Carr.

Robin graduated from Normal Community H.S. in 1961, and received his bachelors and masters degree from Illinois State University and his Ph.D. from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was a Professor of English with a focus on Children's Literature at Illinois State University and belonged to several educational organizations. Robin was a beautiful storyteller and passionate advocate for reading and children's books. He gave the gift to many through books. Robin served as a past master of Bloomington Lodge #43, and past commander-in-chief of the Scottish Rite of Bloomington and received the Honorary 33 degree in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1989. A faithful follower of the Lord, he was active in numerous activities at First Baptist Church and gave many inspiring children's sermons.

He was one of the kindest, friendliest, and giving souls who always tried to help others. His impact was felt by many.

Funeral services will be held on February 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 2502 E. College Ave, Bloomington. Visitation is to begin at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church.